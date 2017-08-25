Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Breaks off 72-yard gain
Parker caught two passes for 78 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Parker took advantage of a mistimed jump by Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby to turn a slightly underthrown Jay Cutler deep pass into a 72-yard gain. While shaky defense contributed to the big play, Parker deserves serious credit for making a difficult catch-and-run look effortless. He's poised to take advantage of the transition from check-down specialist Ryan Tannehill to the more aggressive Cutler, perhaps even supplanting Jarvis Landry as the team's No. 1 target.
