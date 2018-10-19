Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Carries questionable tag into weekend

Parker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker was a full participant in all three of the Dolphins' practices this week, but the team evidently still has some level of concern about his health. Coach Adam Gase characterized Parker's quad injury as a nagging issue earlier in the week, so there's reason to suspect that the wideout snaps may be limited Sunday even if he's able to suit up. Parker returned from a two-game absence to play in the Week 6 overtime win over the Bears, but failed to haul in his lone target while playing just four offensive snaps.