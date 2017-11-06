Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Catches five passes in return
Parker (ankle) hauled in five of his eight targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Raiders.
In his return to action following a three-game absence, the wideout was on the field for 54 of the Dolphins' 67 snaps on offense, while Jarvis Landry logged 66 snaps and Kenny Stills was out there for 65. Included in Parker's five catches Sunday was a highlight-reel grab in the fourth quarter. Assuming the 2015 first-rounder came out of the game without any setbacks, Parker will look to continue to build his solid rapport with QB Jay Cuter in next Monday's road game against the Panthers.
