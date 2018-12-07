Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Cleared for Week 14
Parker (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Parker will follow the same routine he did last week, suiting up for the game after logging a trio of limited practices. He overcame a tough matchup last week to post a 4-43-1 receiving line on seven targets against Buffalo, but the volume may be tough to duplicate with Danny Amendola (knee) trending toward a return. Parker didn't play in the previous Patriots-Dolphins game.
