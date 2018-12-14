Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Cleared to play Sunday

Parker (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing fully Friday.

Parker, who caught one of his four targets for 18 yards in Week 14's 34-33 win over the Patriots, will be out there if you need him Sunday, but he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option all season long, so he'd be a speculative lineup roll in Week 15.

