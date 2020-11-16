Parker secured two of seven targets for 31 yards in the Dolphins' 29-21 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Parker's pedestrian day would have been much better had he not narrowly missed getting his second foot in on an impressive catch attempt in the right corner of the end zone late in the third quarter. The veteran wideout therefore had a relatively pedestrian day, leading to his second-lowest yardage tally of the campaign. Parker does have at least Sunday's seven targets in three of the past four contests,, including Tua Tagovailoa's first two starts, and he'll look to continue developing his chemistry with the rookie at the expense of the Broncos in Week 11.