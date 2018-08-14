Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Considered week-to-week

Parker (hand) is considered week-to-week and currently is unable to catch a football, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase provided the update after Parker missed practice Monday and Tuesday with what's believed to be a broken right middle finger, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. Gase didn't actually comment on the exact nature of the injury, and he said it's too soon to speculate on Parker's availability for Week 1. The 25-year-old wideout reportedly was struggling at training camp prior to the injury, having a particularly tough time against cornerback Xavien Howard. The injury is another blow to the case for a Parker breakout, but the Dolphins can at least take solace in having good depth at wide receiver, with Albert Wilson the obvious candidate to take on extra snaps if Parker isn't ready for the start of the regular season. The team likely will be missing both Parker and Kenny Stills (ankle) for Friday's preseason game in Carolina.