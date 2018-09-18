Dolphins' DeVante Parker: 'Could have played' Sunday

Coach Adam Gase said Parker (finger) "could have played" Sunday against the Jets, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

After following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen last week, Parker was termed questionable for Sunday's game and eventually listed among the Dolphins' inactives. Gase's comments seems to indicate Parker was a near healthy scratch, but his right middle finger figures to be that much stronger after taking no hits Week 2. Look for Parker to mix in with Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson if he's given the all-clear for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.