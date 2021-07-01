Parker may still be the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver, even after the team added veteran Will Fuller and sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's far from a sure thing, considering Fuller had more yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) last season, despite being suspended the final five weeks. Granted, Fuller was playing with Deshaun Watson while Parker caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Both wideouts now face QB uncertainty, and the Miami offensive line is another big question mark. On the other hand, the Dolphins now have a promising group of pass catchers, with Parker, Fuller and Waddle joined by TE Mike Gesicki and depth wide receivers Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden.