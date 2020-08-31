Parker has been bothered by a minor injury of late, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker missed some practice time last week and could miss additional sessions this week. Coach Brian Flores doesn't sound worried about the wideout's Week 1 availability, noting that Parker is working to get back on the practice field as soon as he can.
