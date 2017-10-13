Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Doubtful for Sunday's game

Parker (ankle) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Assuming Parker -- who did not practice this week -- is unable to play Sunday, the Dolphins will turn to a combo of Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo to fill in for Parker, with Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry thus in line to head the Dolphins' Week 6 wideout corps.