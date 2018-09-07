Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Doubtful for Week 1
Parker (finger) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Barring the unexpected, Parker is on track to be among the Dolphins' Week 1 inactives. In his anticipated absence, the Sun-Sentinel relays that Albert Wilson is likely to replace Parker as the Dolphins' starting split end Sunday. Meanwhile, Kenny Stills is in line to serve as Miami's starting flanker, with Danny Amendola set to work as the team's top slot man this weekend.
