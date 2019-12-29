Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Excellent finish to season

Parker secured eight of 11 targets for 137 yards in the Dolphins' 27-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Parker finished his career-best season in fitting fashion, leading the team in receptions, receiving yardage and targets while posting his second straight 100-yard effort in the process. Parker came alive over the last seven games of the campaign, a possible career-changing stretch for the previously disappointing 2015 first-round pick. Sunday's tally, which included key catches on the Dolphins' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, pushed Parker's final 2019 line to 72-1,202-9, with all three components career bests.