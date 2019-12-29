Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Excellent finish to season
Parker secured eight of 11 targets for 137 yards in the Dolphins' 27-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Parker finished his career-best season in fitting fashion, leading the team in receptions, receiving yardage and targets while posting his second straight 100-yard effort in the process. Parker came alive over the last seven games of the campaign, a possible career-changing stretch for the previously disappointing 2015 first-round pick. Sunday's tally, which included key catches on the Dolphins' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, pushed Parker's final 2019 line to 72-1,202-9, with all three components career bests.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inefficient but productive in win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to suit up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited with hip injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Fifth-year breakout continues•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to play Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...