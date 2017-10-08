Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Exits game with ankle injury
Parker was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Parker caught one pass for six yards. Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills profile as the Dolphins' top healthy wideouts while Parker is sidelined.
