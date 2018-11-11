Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Exits game with shoulder injury

Parker was forced out of Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins' depth at wideout was further taxed by the fact that Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Sunday with a leg injury. Prior to his third-quarter exit from the contest, Parker had hauled in five of his 11 targets for 43 yards.

