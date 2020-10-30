Coach Brian Flores said Friday that he expects Parker (groin) to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker began the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions due to a lingering groin injury, but it looks like he'll play through the issue during Tua Tagovailoa's first start. As long as Parker is able to once again participate on at least a limited basis Friday, he can be safely considered on track to face the Rams.