Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to practice this week

Parker (finger) is expected to practice this week but is uncertain to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Leading up to the this past Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Parker didn't take the practice field until Friday and even then he didn't participate in any catching drills -- but that came as no surprise considering he was wearing a club-like cast on one of his hands, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. While the Dolphins have little incentive to rush him back given the talent they have at receiver, the possibility of Parker participating in drills this week suggests he's getting closer and closer to making his 2018 debut.