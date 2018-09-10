Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to practice this week
Parker (finger) is expected to practice this week but is uncertain to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Leading up to the this past Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Parker didn't take the practice field until Friday and even then he didn't participate in any catching drills -- but that came as no surprise considering he was wearing a club-like cast on one of his hands, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. While the Dolphins have little incentive to rush him back given the talent they have at receiver, the possibility of Parker participating in drills this week suggests he's getting closer and closer to making his 2018 debut.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not playing Week 1•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not on track to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice again•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to miss Week 1•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Weeks 1-2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...