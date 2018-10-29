Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to stay in Miami
Coach Adam Gase expects Parker to remain with the Dolphins beyond the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Dolphins reportedly tried to trade Parker a few weeks ago, but they were forced to reconsider after fellow wideouts Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) suffered injuries. The 2015 first-round pick responded with six catches for a career-high 134 yards (on nine targets) in Thursday's 42-23 loss to the Texans, perhaps increasing trade interest while also making him a bit more valuable to the Dolphins. With Wilson on injured reserve and Stills no lock to return for Sunday's game against the Jets, it now seems likely the 4-4 Dolphins will hold on to Parker as they attempt to stick around in the playoff race.
