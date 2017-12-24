Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to suit up Week 16
Parker (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite the questionable designation he received heading into the weekend, Parker's status never really seemed to be up in the air after he was able to put in a full practice Friday. Assuming Parker does in fact gain clearance to suit up, he could be prominently featured in the Dolphins' passing attack once again after logging a season-high 12 targets in the Week 15 loss to the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still nursing ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Tallies 89 yards•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Four receptions in win•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...