Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to suit up Week 16

Parker (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is expected to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite the questionable designation he received heading into the weekend, Parker's status never really seemed to be up in the air after he was able to put in a full practice Friday. Assuming Parker does in fact gain clearance to suit up, he could be prominently featured in the Dolphins' passing attack once again after logging a season-high 12 targets in the Week 15 loss to the Bills.