Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to suit up
Parker (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Parker practiced in full on Friday, so we don't expect his snap count to be limited in Sunday's game, barring a Dolphins blowout.
