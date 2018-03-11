Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Facing pressure sans Landry
Parker will face more pressure to produce with Jarvis Landry leaving Miami in a trade to the Browns, Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports reports.
The 2015 first-round pick has shown flashes of living up to his draft status, most notably closing out his rookie season with 286 yards the final three weeks. He also enjoyed a strong start and decent finish in 2017, but had just two games with more than 26 yards from Weeks 5 through 14, in part due to an ankle injury and poor quarterback play. Landry's exit from Miami frees up a boatload of targets, and the return of Ryan Tannehill (knee) and hiring of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains could also be positive developments for the 25-year-old Parker. The Dolphins will soon need to make a decision regarding the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
