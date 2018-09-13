Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Feels ready to play Week 2
Parker said Thursday that his fractured right middle finger "feels good" and indicated that he thinks he's ready to play Sunday against the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Head coach Adam Gase seemingly echoed Parker's own assessment of his health, stating that the wideout seems fine and is "itching to play" after missing the Dolphins' season-opening win over the Titans, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. Parker boosted his chances of suiting up Sunday by logging limited reps in the Dolphins' first practice of the week Wednesday, during which the 25-year-old caught passes while wearing a protective mitt. He was on the field again prior to Thursday's session, but it won't be revealed until later in the day whether he was a limited or full participant.
