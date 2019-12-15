Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Fifth-year breakout continues

Parker caught four of seven targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Parker scored from 20 yards out in the second quarter and added a 29-yard touchdown in garbage time. He exited last week's game early due to a concussion, but Parker now has 24 catches for 457 yards and four touchdowns in his last four full games. The 2015 first-rounder has eight receiving touchdowns this season, one shy of his total from his first four seasons combined. Parker will be an appealing Week 16 option in a battle of rebuilding teams against Cincinnati.