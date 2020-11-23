Parker caught six of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

His three-yard grab late in the first quarter gave the Dolphins an early lead, but it was the only TD they would score on the afternoon. Parker led Miami in catches, targets and receiving yards, and he remains the team's clear No. 1 wideout heading into Week 12's clash with a Jets defense that just got torched by the Chargers' passing attack.