Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Five receptions in loss

Parker had five receptions for 63 yards in the Dolphins 29-13 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Parker has had a disappointing season with only 51 receptions for 606 yards and one touchdown. There was some hope that the addition of Jay Cutler and his strong throwing arm would take advantage of the deep ball skills that Parker possesses but that hasn't materialized this season. Parker will still likely go into the 2018 season as the number two receiver for Miami behind Jarvis Landry.