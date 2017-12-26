Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Five receptions in loss
Parker had five receptions for 63 yards in the Dolphins 29-13 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Parker has had a disappointing season with only 51 receptions for 606 yards and one touchdown. There was some hope that the addition of Jay Cutler and his strong throwing arm would take advantage of the deep ball skills that Parker possesses but that hasn't materialized this season. Parker will still likely go into the 2018 season as the number two receiver for Miami behind Jarvis Landry.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In uniform up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to suit up Week 16•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still nursing ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.