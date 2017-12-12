Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Four receptions in win
Parker caught four of six targets for 40 yards as the Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-20 on Monday.
Those numbers were the best for Parker since Week 10 at Carolina when had had six receptions for 66 yards. With Jay Cutler behind center, Parker was thought to have been the main beneficiary as his speed would match up well with Cutler's arm strength. That hasn't materialized this season, however, as the Dolphins are still searching for answers as to why Parker has performed so poorly for a majority of the season.
