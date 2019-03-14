Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets $4.5 million guaranteed
Parker's two-year contract with Miami has a base value of $11.2 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed and another $3 million available via incentives, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Given that the second season is a team option with no guarantees, Parker will have one year to prove himself under a new coaching staff led by Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea. The contract does essentially assure the 26-year-old of a spot on the 53-man roster, with a decent shot to earn regular snaps alongside Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson (hip). The Dolphins have a number of other deficiencies as they begin a rebuilding process, but it won't come as any surprise if they add more talent at wide receiver in the coming weeks/months. Parker won't be handed anything.
