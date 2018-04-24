Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets fifth-year option
The Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on Parker's rookie contract, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
While he hasn't quite lived up to his status as the 14th overall pick from the 2015 draft, Parker has done enough to convince Miami that he's worth keeping under contract through 2019, given that his salary will only be guaranteed if an injury prevents him from passing a physical next offseason. He has a shot to replace Jarvis Landry as the top receiving threat in Adam Gase's offense, though free-agent additions Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola leave the Dolphins at least four-deep at wide receiver, with Kenny Stills also a clear part of the plan. Gase said in March that he still has full confidence in Parker, noting that the 25-year-old wideout was severely impacted by an ankle injury last season. The return of Ryan Tannehill (knee) should help matters, after Parker averaged only 11.8 yards on 57 receptions last season while playing with Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and David Fales.
