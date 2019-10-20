Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets into end zone again
Parker secured five of 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Parker found the end zone for the third straight game when he brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick's only touchdown pass of the afternoon, a 12-yard dart with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter. Parker's target total was both a team- and season-high figure, and given Miami's general dearth of offensive weapons, he remains a serviceable fantasy option in deeper formats as long as Fitzpatrick is under center. Parker will look to put together another strong performance at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 8 Monday night matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...