Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets into end zone again

Parker secured five of 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Parker found the end zone for the third straight game when he brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick's only touchdown pass of the afternoon, a 12-yard dart with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter. Parker's target total was both a team- and season-high figure, and given Miami's general dearth of offensive weapons, he remains a serviceable fantasy option in deeper formats as long as Fitzpatrick is under center. Parker will look to put together another strong performance at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 8 Monday night matchup.