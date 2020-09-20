Parker (hamstring) secured five of eight targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-28 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Parker not only shed his questionable designation to suit up Sunday, but he made an impact with a two-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring for the Dolphins. The veteran ultimately finished third on the team in both receiving yardage and targets, producing a solid fantasy performance after entering the day as a true 50/50 proposition to take the field. Parker appears to have come out of the contest without setbacks, which is certainly encouraging considering Miami will turn right around to take on the Jaguars in a Week 3 Thursday night road showdown.