Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets involved in return from injury

Parker (finger) caught two of three targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.

Making his season debut after moving past a finger injury, Parker was eased back into the offense. He received just a handful of targets, though he flashed his playmaking ability in the third quarter on a nifty 36-yard reception which set up a touchdown. Parker may take some time to get up to speed after his layoff, but he should be involved nonetheless next week against the Patriots.