Parker (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New England, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Parker was hindered down the stretch of training camp and limited during the first two sessions of Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. That said, he capped the week with a "full" tag and will be ready to handle a starting spot at outside receiver in the season opener. The same can be said for Preston Williams (knee), meaning quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will have an intact receiving corps at his disposal Sunday.