Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Has chance to play Week 12
Coach Adam Gase said Monday there is a chance Parker (shoulder) plays Week 12 at Indianapolis, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Early reports suggested Parker would miss time while recovering from an AC joint sprain, but he apparently has some chance to avoid a game absence with the help of a Week 11 bye. It would still be wise to view him as no better than 50-50 for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, considering the Dolphins signed Brice Butler last week to provide some depth behind Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Leonte Carroo. Meanwhile, the team hopes to get Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) back in the lineup this week, but it's far from a sure thing.
