Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Has support from head coach

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is confident in Parker's ability and believes health is the only major concern, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. "I don't even think it's a potential thing," Gase said Tuesday when he was asked if he's beyond the point of talking about Parker's potential. "It's health. It's however we can keep him healthy. That's when we get our best DeVante Parker. We need a little bit of luck. We need him to do the right things. He has been. He has been trying to do everything the right away."

The 14th overall pick from the 2015 draft has a shot to replace Jarvis Landry as Miami's go-to target, though the recent addition of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola on sizable contracts suggests the Dolphins expect at least four wideouts (including Kenny Stills) to have significant roles. Volume wasn't even Parker's problem last season, as he averaged 7.9 targets in the 12 games he was able to finish, landing between 63 and 89 receiving yards in eight of those contests. Of course, he completely disappeared to the tune of two catches for 10 yards combined in Weeks 12 and 13, and a lack of big plays (long gain of 36) limited his weekly ceiling. Gase hinted that an October ankle injury was a big part of the problem, though it's nothing out of the ordinary for a player who's missed at least one game every season since his sophomore year at Louisville in 2012.