Coach Brian Flores said Friday that Parker (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional match against the Bills, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The final call on Parker's availability likely won't be made until Sunday morning. The 27-year-old put together a trio of limited practice sessions this week after having aggravated his hamstring injury during Miami's season-opening loss to the Patriots. It looks like Parker has a fair chance to suit up Week 2, though he could end up seeing a snap count even if he's on the field, in which case Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki would be candidates to handle increased target shares against Buffalo.