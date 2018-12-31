Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Held catchless in season finale
Parker did not catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He ends the season with 24 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown.
Parker's fourth season in the NFL has been his statistical worst in terms of receptions and yards, and his one touchdown grab ties a career-low. Formerly a focal point of the Dolphins' offense, the former 2015 14th overall pick fell out of favor in Miami's offense and was phased out of gameplans midway through the season. All signs point towards the Dolphins parting ways with Parker this offseason, despite having previously picked up his fifth-year option. It's possible that a change in scenery will do well for the 25-year-old, but it seems very unlikely that Parker will live up to his draft capital any time soon.
