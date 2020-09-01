Parker (undisclosed) rode an exercise bike while the Dolphins were practicing Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
It's reportedly been about a week since Parker had any significant involvement in practice. While there hasn't been any suggestion his Week 1 availability is in question, the situation will need to be monitored as the Dolphins draw nearer to their season opener against the Patriots.
