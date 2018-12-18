Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Held without a catch in loss

Parker failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

Parker received less offensive snaps (19) than Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Brice Butler during the Week 15 loss. It's unclear whether the 2015 first-round pick was limited by an injury or has simply fallen to the No. 4 position in Miami's receiver room, but Parker won't be worth fantasy consideration Week 16 against the potent Jaguars defense.