Parker secured eight of 14 targets for 119 yards during the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Jets.

Parker notched season-high numbers in terms of both yards and targets as Ryan Fitzpatrick's clear favorite target in the passing game, allowing him to do everything short of find the end zone in New York. Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) will re-enter the starting lineup against the Bengals in Week 13 as long as he's healthy, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. That would decrease Parker's tentative fantasy upside given that the rookie quarterback hasn't shown a willingness to hyper-target his No. 1 receiver, but there's also still a chance that Fitzpatrick could get another go.