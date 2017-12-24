Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In uniform up Sunday
Parker (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Parker is coming off a Week 15 effort that saw him targeted a season-high 12 times in the Dolphins' loss to the Bills, in which he hauled in six passes for 89 yards. That output was preceded by a quiet spell in his production, so Parker profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option Sunday, with Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills also in the team's wide receiver mix.
