Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive again Week 5
Parker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bengals.
Parker will thus be in street clothes for the second straight week, and fourth time in five games to open the season. Ryan Tannehill will be forced to rely on the top trio of Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola in his attempt to bounce back from a Week 4 nightmare performance versus the Patriots.
