Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive in Week 4

Parker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Patriots.

The Dolphins will thus be without their No. 1 receiver for the third time in four games to open the season. Parker also missed the first two contests of the campaign with a finger injury, and his absence for Sunday's divisional showdown will leave Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola as Ryan Tannehill's top three targets, with the speedy Jakeem Grant also possibly seeing an enhanced role.

