Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Sunday

Parker (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

With Parker out, Dolphins figure to turn to a combo of Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo on Sunday to fill in for Parker, with Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry slated to head the team's Week 6 wideout corps.

