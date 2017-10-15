Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Sunday
Parker (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
With Parker out, Dolphins figure to turn to a combo of Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo on Sunday to fill in for Parker, with Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry slated to head the team's Week 6 wideout corps.
