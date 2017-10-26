Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Thursday

Parker (ankle) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

With Parker still sidelined, fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills figure to pick up some extra targets Thursday, while working with QB Matt Moore, who is filling in for the injured Jay Cutler. Parker will now take aim at returning to action in Week 9, when the Dolphins host the Raiders on Nov. 5.

