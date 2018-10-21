Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Week 7
Parker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Lions.
Given that he practiced in full all week, Parker's inactive status may be more than a reflection of his health at this point. However, he remains listed with a quadriceps injury, so that will officially serve as the cause of yet another absence unless further information is eventually divulged. Parker has technically been active for two games this season, but he only played four snaps in the second one, a Week 6 overtime win over the Bears. Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola will continue to serve as the Dolphins' top three wideout options Week 7 for Brock Osweiler.
