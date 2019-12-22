Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inefficient but productive in win
Parker secured five of 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals on Sunday.
Parker paced the Dolphins in receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon, with the 100-yard performance vaulting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season for the first time in his career. It was also Parker's third time eclipsing the century mark in the last six contests, while his seven-yard scoring grab in the first quarter was his fifth over the last four games alone. Parker's breakout campaign is emblematic of the unusual transition season it's been for Miami, but his fantasy managers certainly aren't complaining. Parker will look to meet the formidable challenge of producing against the Patriots defense in a Week 17 road divisional battle.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to suit up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited with hip injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Fifth-year breakout continues•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to play Week 15•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Lands contract extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...