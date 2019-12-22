Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inefficient but productive in win

Parker secured five of 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals on Sunday.

Parker paced the Dolphins in receiving yardage and targets on the afternoon, with the 100-yard performance vaulting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season for the first time in his career. It was also Parker's third time eclipsing the century mark in the last six contests, while his seven-yard scoring grab in the first quarter was his fifth over the last four games alone. Parker's breakout campaign is emblematic of the unusual transition season it's been for Miami, but his fantasy managers certainly aren't complaining. Parker will look to meet the formidable challenge of producing against the Patriots defense in a Week 17 road divisional battle.