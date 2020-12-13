Parker was forced out of Sunday's game against Kansas City with a leg injury.
As long as Parker is sidelined Sunday, added targets are available for the likes of Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins and Antonio Callaway.
