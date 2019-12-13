Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Lands contract extension

Parker (concussion) signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins on Friday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Parker's extension is worth over $40 million, with a good portion of the deal begin guaranteed. The wideout has earned the new contract on the back of what's been a breakout fifth season of sorts, with Parker having already set career-best marks in receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (eight) through 13 contests. Parker's status for Sunday's tilt against the Giants isn't quite clear, as he's being listed as questionable while he works way through the league's five-step protocol for concussions. At the latest, a final decision on Parker's availability for Week 15 will be made when the Dolphins' inactive list is released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

