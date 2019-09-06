Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Large role on tap

Parker is listed as the top wide receiver on Miami's depth chart, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.

Parker will suit up as one of Miami's top wideouts versus the Ravens on Sunday, working alongside Albert Wilson (hip) and Jakeem Grant. With Kenny Stills having been traded to the Texans prior to the start of the regular season Parker appears on track for an increased role in Miami's aerial attack. He'll work to connect with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick against a stout Baltimore defense Week 1, and the 2016 first-round pick should benefit from plentiful target opportunity.