Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Large role on tap
Parker is listed as the top wide receiver on Miami's depth chart, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.
Parker will suit up as one of Miami's top wideouts versus the Ravens on Sunday, working alongside Albert Wilson (hip) and Jakeem Grant. With Kenny Stills having been traded to the Texans prior to the start of the regular season Parker appears on track for an increased role in Miami's aerial attack. He'll work to connect with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick against a stout Baltimore defense Week 1, and the 2016 first-round pick should benefit from plentiful target opportunity.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...