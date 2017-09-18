Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Leads team in receiving yards in Week 2 win
Parker brought in four of nine targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.
The promising third-year man got his 2017 campaign off to a solid start, pacing the Dolphins in receiving yards while checking in second to Jarvis Landry in targets. Parker also likely prevented an interception when he reached over safety Tre Boston to make an acrobatic 31-yard catch late in the third quarter. Parker's productive offseason and summer have raised expectations coming into the season, and his effort in the opener largely served to fulfill those. He'll look to be even more productive against the Jets in Week 3.
